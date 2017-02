Bellator 172 Medical Suspensions: Josh Thomson Earns Extended Sit

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at Bellator 172, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions. The California State Athletic Commission released the Bellator 173 medical suspensions on Wednesday.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Josh Thomson, James Terry, Cesar Gonzalez, Anthony Do, and Abraham Vaesau being suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance with a minimum suspension of 45 days no contest and 30 days no contact.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Josh Thomson: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Brooke Mayo: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

James Terry: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Cesar Gonzalez: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Anthony Do: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance

Abraham Vaesau: Suspended 180 days pending doctor’s clearance; minimum suspension of 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Veta Arteaga: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

J.C. Llamas: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Martin Sano: Suspended 60 days no contest, 60 days no contact

Oli Thompson: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Francisco France: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Josh Koscheck: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Matt Ramirez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Diego Herzog: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Abner Perez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Dominic Sumner: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact

Patricky Freire: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Cheick Kongo: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Anatoly Tokov: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Mauricio Alonso: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Nikko Jackson: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Juan Cardenas: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Luis Vargas: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Bobby Escalanate: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Jeremy Murphy: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

J.J. Okanaovich: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Zach Andrews: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Justin Tenedora: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Roqui Reyes: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Gaston Bolanos: Suspended 7 days for mandatory rest

Bellator 172 took place on Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The prelims aired online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card aired at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.