Bellator 172 Betting Odds: Is Fedor Favored In Debut?

Bellator 172 is here, and it goes down tonight (Saturday, February 18, 2017) from the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The prelims will air online at 7:00 pm EST while the main card airs at 9:00 pm EST on Spike TV.

The event will be headlined by heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko against former UFC veteran Matt Mitrione. This will be Emelianenko’s first fight in the U.S. since 2011. Josh Thomson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in a lightweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Round out the main card is Cheick Kongo vs. Oli Thompson in a heavyweight bout, Veta Arteaga vs. Brooke Mayo in a female flyweight bout and Josh Koscheck vs. Mauricio Alonso in a welterweight bout.

According to oddsmakers, Mitrione is a -130 favorite over Emelianenko, who is a +110 underdog. Other odds for the main card include Freire being a +170 underdog against Thomson, who is a -200 favorite. Here are the betting odds for the main card:

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko (+110) vs. Matt Mitrione (-130)

Lightweight: Josh Thomson (-200) vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire (+170)

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo (-265) vs. Oli Thompson (+225)

Welterweight: Josh Koscheck (-310) vs. Mauricio Alonso (+255)