Bellator 170 Post-Fight Press Conference

Tonight’s (Saturday, January 21st, 2017) Bellator 170 event is in the books from The Forum in Inglewood, California.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen headlined this event in a light heavyweight bout. This was Ortiz’s retirement fight while it was Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut. In the co-main event, Paul Daley took on Brennan Ward in a welterweight bout. Rounding out this five bout main card was Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato in a middleweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in a featherweight bout and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson in a lightweight bout.

Join LowKick MMA for the event’s post-fight press conference starting shortly after the main card: