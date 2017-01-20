Bellator 170 Early Weigh-Ins Results

Bellator officials held the early weigh-ins for Bellator 170 on Friday morning. The event takes place on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The prelims will air on Spike TV.com while the main card will air live in prime time on Spike TV at 9:00 pm EST.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Tito Ortiz and UFC veteran Chael Sonnen will headline this event in a light heavyweight bout. This will be Ortiz’s retirement fight while it will be Sonnen’s Bellator MMA debut. In the co-main event, Paul Daley takes on Brennan Ward in a welterweight bout. Rounding out this five bout main card includes Ralek Gracie vs. Hisaki Kato in a middleweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Emmanuel Sanchez in a featherweight bout and Derek Campos vs. Derek Anderson in a lightweight bout.

Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Spike, 9 p.m. ET)

Tito Ortiz (204.8) vs. Chael Sonnen (205.8)

Paul Daley (170.8) vs. Brennan Ward (170.9)

Ralek Gracie (183.9) vs. Hisaki Kato (185)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145.9) vs. Emmanuel Sanchez (145.6)

Derek Anderson (160.1)+ vs. Derek Campos (154.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chinzo Machida (145.3) vs. Jamar Ocampo (145.2)

Dave Cryer () vs. Jack May ()

Cody Bollinger () vs. Henry Corrales (144.3)

Keith Berry (184.8) vs. Kevin Casey (184.8)

John Mercurio (170.4) vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos (169.3)

Gabriel Green (154.9) vs. Jalin Turner ()

Christian Gonzalez () vs. Daniel Rodriguez (178.3)

Ian Butler (158.5)* vs. Jacob Rosales (154.7)

Johnny Cisneros (170.6) vs. Curtis Millender (171)

Tommy Aaron (145.5) vs. Mike Segura (145.7)

James Barnes () vs. Rob Gooch (136)

Chrissie Daniels () vs. Colleen Schneider ()

The ceremonial weigh-ins start at 2:00 pm EST and you can watch the video here: