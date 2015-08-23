Throughout the relatively short history of mixed martial arts (MMA), there have been some truly head-scratching, mind-numbing, and downright comical quotes uttered by the sport’s fighters and promoters.

You probably have a few of your favorites in mind, and in truth, there probably too many to list right here. Still, a few select quotes have gained such infamy that they are forever remembered as classic moments in fighting.

And it hasn’t been for their intelligence. Let’s take a look at the 10 dumbest quotes in MMA history.