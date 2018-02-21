Bellator Releases Several Fighters Including Former WSOF Champ

Bellator is trimming over a dozen fighters from its roster, a representative for the promotion confirmed to MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

13 fighters to be exact, some coming as more of a surprise than others. Welterweight Fernando Gonzalez defeated the likes of Brennan Ward and current UFC fighter Curtis Millender but was still amongst those cut.

Bellator staple and former WSOF champion Georgi Karakhanyan was also among the 13 fighters cut by Bellator, despite two blistering and quick knockouts over Bubba Jenkins.

Francisco France went 1-2 in the promotion, losing two of those in a row. Others given their walking papers were Alexis Dufresne, Francis Carmont, who was most recently defeated by Linton Vassell, Ben Reiter, former notable UFC and Ultimate Fighter alum Kendall Grove, Strikeforce and UFC veteran Kevin Casey, L.C Davis, Mike Rhodes, Philipe Lins, Steve Garcia, as well as Steve Kozola.

Of the 13 cut, their combined records were 39-31-1; many were already free agents while others were terminated mid-contract.

How do you feel about Bellator’s most recent round of cuts?