Bellator Contender Destroys Dillon Danis’ MMA Debut

By
Michael Henken
-
0
SHARE
Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports

For the time being, Dillon Danis has backed up his talk.

Danis, an elite-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player known as one of Conor McGregor’s primary training partners, made his mixed martial arts debut last night at Bellator 198 in Chicago, Illinois, taking on Kyle Walker in the main card opener.

Walker, who came into the fight with a 2-4 record, seemed to have landed some solid shots on the feet, but once Danis got the fight to the ground, it was all over, as he locked in a toehold to secure the victory.

Following the fight, Danis continued with his brash talk, but one Bellator fighter who wasn’t too impressed with him was former lightweight champion Michael Chandler, who took to Twitter to blast Danis’ debut:

Chandler is riding a two-fight winning streak that includes victories over Goiti Yamauchi and Brandon Girtz.

What’s next for Danis is currently unclear.

NEXT: Video: Fight Ends After MMA Fighter Lands Pro-Wrestling Style Move

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR