Bellator 192 Weigh-In Results

Bellator 192 is set to take place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The preliminary card will air online at 6:00 pm EST while the main card will air on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson vs. Chael Sonnen in a Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarter Final bout will headline this show while Douglas Lima defends the welterweight title against Rory MacDonald will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the main card is Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout and Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten in a featherweight bout.

The promotion held the official weigh-ins for this event on Friday morning, which you can read the results here:

Main Card (Paramount at 9 p.m. ET)

Rampage Jackson (253) vs. Chael Sonnen (222)

Douglas Lima (169) vs. Rory MacDonald (169.3)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Goiti Yamauchi (155.9)

Georgi Karakhanyan (145) vs. Henry Corrales (145.8)

Aaron Pico (145.2) vs. Shane Krutchen (146)

Prelims (Online at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Joey Davis (170.5) vs. Ian Butler (168.4)

Khonry Gracie (169) vs. Devon Brock (166)

Haim Gozali (168.5) vs. Jose Campos (168.8)

Johnny Cisneros (170.4) vs. Marlen Magee (167.9)

Kyle Estrada (127.6) vs. David Duran (127.7)

Noah Tillis (155.3) vs. Jalin Turner (155.1)

Christopher Padilla (156) vs. Gabriel Green (155.3)

Cooper Gibson (145.5) vs. Andrew Lazo (146)

Chad George (135.6) vs. James Barnes (135.2)

Ivan Castillo (169.8) vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos (168.5)

Roosevelt Roberts (155.8) vs. Tommy Aaron (153.1)

Mike Segura (155.6) vs. Arthur Estrazulas (156)