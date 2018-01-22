Bellator 192 Salaries: Chael Sonnen & Rampage Jackson Make Bank

Bellator 192 took place on Saturday, January 20, 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The preliminary card aired online at 6:00 pm EST while the main card aired on Paramount Network at 9:00 PM EST.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson ($300,000) vs. Chael Sonnen ($300,000) in a heavyweight grand prix quarterfinal bout headlined this show while Douglas Lima vs. Rory MacDonald for the welterweight title served as the co-main event.

Rounding out the main card was Michael Chandler vs. Goiti Yamauchi in a lightweight bout, Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Henry Corrales in a featherweight bout and Aaron Pico vs. Shane Kruchten in a featherweight bout.

As expected, ‘The American Gangster’ and Rampage made the biggest number in terms of purse on the card.

You can check out the full payouts right here:



Chael Sonnen ($300,000 + no win bonus = $300,000) def. Quinton Jackson ($300,000)



Rory MacDonald ($100,000 + no win bonus = $100,000) def. Douglas Lima ($100,000)

Michael Chandler ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Goat Yamauchi ($23,000)



Aaron Pico ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Shane Kruchten ($10,000)



Henry Corrales ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Georgi Karakhanyan ($26,000)



Joey Davis ($7,000 + no win bonus = $7,000) def. Ian Butler ($1,500)



Jose Campos ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Haim Gozali ($10,000)



Devon Brock ($1,000 + 1,000 = $2,000) vs. Khonry Gracie ($10,000)



Guilherme Bomba ($40,000 + no win bonus = $40,000) def. Ivan Castillo ($2,500)



Johnny Cisneros ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Marlen Magee ($1,500)



Kyle Estrada ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. David Duran ($2,250)



Roosevelt Roberts ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Tommy Aaron ($2,000)



Arthur Estrazulas ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Mike Segura ($2,000)



Jalin Turner ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Noah Tillis ($1,500)



Gabriel Green ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Christopher Padilla ($2,000)



Chad George ($3,000 + $3000) def. James Barnes ($2,250)



Cooper Gibson ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Andrew Lazo ($1,500)