ATT Coach Makes Interesting Statement About Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

The discussion on whether the UFC should book current women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes continues.

Nunes’ longtime coach is pushing for the fight to happen and at this point due to all of the back and forth on it, the promotion may have a new catchphrase for the potential bout.

“Leave your mark on history” after it has been brought up because of the champion vs. champion hype.

UFC President Dana White has stated previously that Cyborg vs. Nunes is the bout that the promotion wants to make.

Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes in a blog that was posted on her official website. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.

Cyborg has also stated in the public that she is willing to fight Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson

“People want to see it,” American Top Team head coach Conan Silveira told MMAjunkie. “I think they have the best opportunity to leave their marks on history.”

Just four months after picking up a decision over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215, she has talked about a potential fight with Cyborg. By looking back on the history books, Nunes used to fight at 145 pounds but dropped to 135 pounds in pursuit of UFC gold.