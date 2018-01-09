ATT Coach Makes Interesting Statement About Amanda Nunes vs. Cris Cyborg

The discussion on whether the UFC should book current women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg against women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes continues.
Nunes’ longtime coach is pushing for the fight to happen and at this point due to all of the back and forth on it, the promotion may have a new catchphrase for the potential bout.
“Leave your mark on history” after it has been brought up because of the champion vs. champion hype.
UFC President Dana White has stated previously that Cyborg vs. Nunes is the bout that the promotion wants to make.
Cyborg has explained her position on the possible fight with Nunes in a blog that was posted on her official website. As for the main reason, it’s due to her not wanting to fight a fellow Brazilian.
Cyborg has also stated in the public that she is willing to fight Invicta FC women’s featherweight champion Megan Anderson
“People want to see it,” American Top Team head coach Conan Silveira told MMAjunkie. “I think they have the best opportunity to leave their marks on history.”
Just four months after picking up a decision over Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 215, she has talked about a potential fight with Cyborg. By looking back on the history books, Nunes used to fight at 145 pounds but dropped to 135 pounds in pursuit of UFC gold.
“I believe for the weight division, Amanda is going to be extremely well-prepared,” he said. “She’s not going to have to make the weight. She’s probably going to be strong in that division. I do believe the compensation (for) the strength that comes from Cyborg definitely will be the tools that Amanda has on her side.
“I think it’s the perfect fight. It’s a perfect match. It’s a champions fight – it’s something we don’t see happen often.”
“I think it’s not 100 percent, but 1,000 percent going to happen,” Silveira said. “I think it’s something everybody wants to see, even the ones that think they’re going to lose something. I just think it’s a champions fight. I think they need to have that fight. It’s a big push for MMA in general, females and males. People want to see it. I think they have the best opportunity to leave their marks on history.
“I believe that when you fight and you get to be a contender, it’s really hard. When you win and you become a champion, it’s even harder than that. But when you have a chance to leave your name in history, I think you have to do it. It’s something that’s good for everybody. If Cyborg was an American Top Team fighter, yeah, it really doesn’t make any sense. But still, I think the chance of what’s going to come from the fight is something only a few people have to do in life.”