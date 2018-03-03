Andrei Arlovski Outworks Stefan Struve For Second Straight Win

Andrei Arlovski emerged victorious against Stefan Struve.

Two heavyweights collided in the second fight on the main card of UFC 222. Former UFC heavyweight champion Arlovski went to war with Struve. The two met inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Struve got the fight started with a leg kick. He then went high with a kick, but it was blocked. Arlovski landed an overhand right. He then scored a takedown. The action was stood back up shortly after. Struve tried tripping his opponent, but was reversed. This was an easy round to score for Arlovski.

Arlovski was able to take down Struve early in the second round. Struve rolled over and looked to attack the leg. Struve as able to landed some punches, but Arlovski popped back up and gained control in the clinch. The action was broken up. Arlovski was accidentally poked in the eye. When the fight resumed, there wasn’t much action with limited time.

Struve connected with a right hand early in the final frame. They engaged in the clinch. Time was called for a flick to Struve’s eye and the physician was brought in. A right hand over the top was there for Arlovski. He tripped Struve for another takedown. Struve got up and swung away, but Arlovski held onto him near the final horn.

All three judges scored the fight for Arlovski.

Final Result: Andrei Arlovski def. Stefan Struve via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)