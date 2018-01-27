Andre Fili Edges Dennis Bermudez In Charlotte Showdown

Dennis Bermudez has dropped his third bout in a row after suffering a split decision loss to Andre Fili.

The co-main event of UFC on FOX 27 featured featherweight action. Bermudez and Fili went one-on-one inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The two quickly met at the center of the Octagon. Bermudez fired off a leg kick and shot in. It didn’t take long for the two to separate. Bermudez was finding a home for the jab. “The Menace” got a body lock and pressed his opponent against the fence. Surprisingly, Fili took down Bermudez but it was brief. Once again, Fili scored a takedown near the end of the round.

Right way, Bermudez went for a takedown in the second stanza,. Fili once again scored a takedown. Bermudez kept going to the calf kicks. A left hand followed by a right hook was there for Fili. Bermudez landed a knee to the body. Fili shot in and scored a takedown. Like his takedowns prior, Fili had no control on the ground.

Bermudez went for a body shot early in the final round. Blood trickled from the nose of Fili. “Touchy” landed an uppercut while backing up. Time was called for an accidental low blow on Fili. Time resumed and Bermudez connected with a leg kick. Fili landed a left hand. Bermudez found a bevy of success with strikes in the final minute. Fili wasn’t done yet as he fought back. “The Menace” landed an inside elbow and scored a big takedown. He went for an armbar, but Fili reversed to gain top position to end the fight.

Fili was awarded the split nod.

Final Result: Andre Fili def. Dennis Bermudez via split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)