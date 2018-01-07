Anderson Silva Issues Emotional Statement On Fighting Future

After going 0-4-1 between 2013 and 2016, former longtime middleweight champion Anderson Silva finally got back to his winning ways last year, scoring a decision victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in January 2017.

“The Spider” was then scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122 this past November, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout after it was revealed that he had once again tested positive for banned substances.

This marks the second failed test of Silva’s career, as he also failed a drug test surrounding his UFC 183 bout against Nick Diaz in Jan. 2015.

With that being said, it’s unclear what Silva’s punishment will be, and at 42 years of age, it’s quite possible that we’ve seen the last of him.

The Brazilian has other plans, however, as he took to his official Instagram account earlier today to confirm that his fighting career is not over:

Do you expect “The Spider” to fight again?