Anderson Silva Issues Emotional Statement On Fighting Future

After going 0-4-1 between 2013 and 2016, former longtime middleweight champion Anderson Silva finally got back to his winning ways last year, scoring a decision victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in January 2017.
“The Spider” was then scheduled to take on Kelvin Gastelum in the main event of UFC Fight Night 122 this past November, but he was forced to withdraw from the bout after it was revealed that he had once again tested positive for banned substances.
This marks the second failed test of Silva’s career, as he also failed a drug test surrounding his UFC 183 bout against Nick Diaz in Jan. 2015.
With that being said, it’s unclear what Silva’s punishment will be, and at 42 years of age, it’s quite possible that we’ve seen the last of him.
The Brazilian has other plans, however, as he took to his official Instagram account earlier today to confirm that his fighting career is not over:
Quando olho esta foto, percebo o quanto Deus me fortalece sempre me dando luz na minha caminhada. Em uma longa viagem, lembranças fantásticas do tempo em que brincava nas ruas do bairro onde cresci em Curitiba. Tudo que passei, tudo que consegui construir com força de vontade, com determinação e muita honra. Tive o previlégio de colocar o brasão do meu time do coração, de uma certa forma, dar um título mundial pra ele e principalmente, pro meu povo. Só tenho a agradecer a todos vocês por tudo, digo de coração, amo vocês todos que sempre estão me dando forças. Beijo! Amo vocês de verdade, força e honra a todos, independente de time, cor, raça, religião e opção sexual, somos todos irmãos. Obrigado meu povo! Podem ter certeza que ainda não acabou. Meu amor e minha paixão pela luta estão aqui, firmes e fortes. A luta continua, vou parar quando DEUS achar que não dá mais. Então quem é meu fã, pode ter certeza, que logo estou de volta, pra alegria dos que torcem por mim e pra tristeza dos que não kkkkkk beijo . When I look at this photo, I realize how much God strengthens me by always giving me light in my walk. On a long trip, fantastic memories of the time I played in the streets of the neighborhood where I grew up in Curitiba. Everything I’ve been through, everything I’ve built with willpower, determination and great honor. I had the privilege of putting the coat of my heart team, in a way, to give a world title to him and especially to my people. I just have to thank you all for everything, I say from my heart, I love you all who are always giving me strength. Kiss! I really love you, strength and honor to all, regardless of team, color, race, religion and sexual choice, we are all brothers. Thank you, my people! You can be sure it’s not over yet. My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when GOD thinks I can not do it anymore. So who is my fan, can be sure, that soon I’m back, to the joy of those who cheer for me and to the sadness of those who don’t kkkkkk kiss
Do you expect “The Spider” to fight again?