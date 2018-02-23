Amanda Nunes’ Next Title Defense Set For UFC 224

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes will defend her belt against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224, Combate reported on Friday.

Nunes (15-4) will be defending her belt for the first time on her home soil in Rio de Janeiro on May 12. The Brazilian is on a six-fight win streak, having violently taken the title from Miesha Tate before TKOing former champion Ronda Rousey in less than a minute, and will look to secure her third title defense against Pennington, who herself is on an impressive four-fight win streak.

Pennington (9-5) is coming off of a nasty leg injury due to a hunting accident following her dominant victory over Tate at UFC 205 in 2016. While talks of a super fight with UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg gained steam recently, it appears as though both women will be defending their belts separately before fighting each other.

Brazilian legends Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort will throw down elsewhere on the card, as well as Jacare Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum.