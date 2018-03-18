Alexander Volkov Wants Winner Of Cormier vs. Miocic

UFC rising contender Alexander Volkov is on top of the world right now and wants another big fight.
As seen in the main event of Saturday’s (March 17, 2018) UFC London event on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum.
Now, Volkov will keep a close eye on the next big fight that the UFC is putting on.
It’s been well documented that UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).
Volkov will be watching for the winner of this upcoming fight and doesn’t care who the champion is because he just wants to fight the winner of it in Russia.
“I’ll be happy if it happens in September or maybe in autumn in Russia – for the first event in Russia,” Volkov told reporters after his stunning knockout of ex-champ Fabricio Werdum at UFC Fight Night 127, which took place at The O2 in London (transcript courtesy of MMA Junkie). “If the UFC gives me this, I’ll be really happy.”
“I’ll be waiting for the stronger guy,” Volkov said. “I’m just waiting for one of them. It doesn’t matter, because for me, it’s OK for me to win using my striking. I work with wrestling and jiu-jitsu a lot, but I prefer to use my striking.”
“We were playing with each other and getting under each others’ skin,” Volkov said. “In the end, the only thing I’m unhappy about is I had to finish him and hit him a couple of times while he was unconscious. I hope he didn’t receive too much damage, and I hope we’re still friends after this.”