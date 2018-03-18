Alexander Volkov Wants Winner Of Cormier vs. Miocic

UFC rising contender Alexander Volkov is on top of the world right now and wants another big fight.

As seen in the main event of Saturday’s (March 17, 2018) UFC London event on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at The O2 Arena in London, England, Volkov knocked out former UFC heavyweight champion Fabrício Werdum.

Now, Volkov will keep a close eye on the next big fight that the UFC is putting on.

It’s been well documented that UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF).

Volkov will be watching for the winner of this upcoming fight and doesn’t care who the champion is because he just wants to fight the winner of it in Russia.