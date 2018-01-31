Alexander Gustafsson & Daniel Cormier Exchange Heated Words On Social Media

Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson found themselves in a Twitter exchange.

It’s been well documented that the UFC light heavyweight champion will fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 226. They will also coach the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). Although DC wanted this bout, there were many fans who were also arguing that number one-ranked light heavyweight contender Gustafsson is the more deserving challenger.

If you recall, the two fighters already faced each other at UFC 192 in 2015, where Cormier won via split decision.

Gustafsson has taken to his official Twitter account to throw shade at Cormier for getting knocked out by former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones last year.

“DC, u talk about the blachowicz fight?! What about when “someone” predicted the left kick and still u fell for it. . .” Gustafsson tweeted.

Gustafsson has won back-to-back fights since losing a close split decision to Cormier at UFC 192. In those fights, he scored a unanimous decision victory over Jan Blachowicz and knocking out Glover Teixeira. Thus, these wins made some fight fans believe he should be next in line.

“Damn Alex, like that? Too late bud, this the shit you should have been saying before the fight was made. Now chill before I beat ur face in again pretty boy!” tweeted Cormier.

Cormier has already stated that he has 14 months until he hangs up his gloves and ends his pro-MMA career. It’s clear that he doesn’t want to waste much time before getting back into the Octagon.

“U r the one talking fights here! I’m gonna be ur retirement fight not Stipe I’ll wait.. can’t wait to take u down again.. and again..” tweeted Gustafsson.