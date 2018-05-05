Watch: Alexander Emelianenko Knocks Out Former UFC Title Challenger

Just a week removed from Fedor Emelianenko’s emphatic 48-second knockout victory over former UFC champion Frank Mir, Fedor’s brother Alexander followed suit with a knockout over a UFC veteran too.

Emelianenko took on Gabriel Gonzaga in his native Russia on Friday (May 4, 2018), and overcame early adversity to score a knockout in the second round.

Gonzaga was working his top game on a grounded Emelianenko for most of the first frame, but a flurry of punches followed by a knee put the UFC veteran away a round later.

Watch the big stoppage here:

This was Gonzaga’s first fight since leaving the UFC following a knockout loss to Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis in 2016.

The elder Emelianenko brother has now rattled off a four-fight win streak since returning to competition last year after his release from prison.

Both Emelianenko brothers made their name in Japan’s Pride FC promotion, with Aleks scoring brutal knockouts over James Thompson and Sergei Kharitonov.

Would you like to see Alexander Emelianenko signed to a major promotion?

Perhaps Scott Coker will consider bringing him into Bellator, where fights with Roy “Big Country” Nelson and Mir, and potential rematches with Mirko Cro Cop and Kharitonov could await him.