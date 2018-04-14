Alex Oliveira Submits Carlos Condit In UFC Glendale Co-Headliner

Carlos Condit had no choice but to submit to the guillotine choke of Alex Oliveira.

The co-main event of UFC Glendale saw two welterweights collide in a bout that many anticipated to be a barn burner. Former interim UFC welterweight champion Condit did battle with Oliveira. Condit was in search of his first victory since May 2015.

Both Oliveira and Condit were on their toes at the start of round one. A counter right hand was there for “Cowboy.” They tied up and Oliveira pushed his opponent against the fence. Oliveira slammed Condit to the mat. Condit would soon wind up in top control. Condit dropped some punches from half guard. He postured up and dropped some hammerfists. Condit took the back of his opponent. He looked to come close to a rear-naked choke, but Oliveira survived the round.

It didn’t take long for Oliveira to get Condit to the canvas in the second stanza. “Cowboy” was hit with an upkick. Oliveira landed strikes as Condit got back up and took him down again. Oliveira reigned down elbows, but Condit took his opponent down. A nasty cut opened up on the side of Condit’s head. The two scrambled and Oliveira locked in a guillotine choke. Condit was fighting off the submission as long as he could but eventually tapped.

Final Result: Alex Oliveira def. Carlos Condit via submission (guillotine choke) – R2, 3:17