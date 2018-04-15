Alex Oliveira Says He Choked Carlos Condit Unconscious At UFC on FOX 29

In the co-main event of last night’s (April 14, 2018) UFC on FOX 29 from Glendale, Arizona, Alex Oliveira made the most of a short-notice opportunity, submitting Carlos Condit in the second round of a bout he accepted just a few weeks ago.

And although Condit tapped, Oliveira claims that “The Natural Born Killer” was unconscious for a few seconds:

“Yeah, he went to sleep, and I changed grips on him, and he woke up, and I had to finish it, so I went and tightened it again,” Oliveira told MMAjunkie. “And then he tapped.”

Condit certainly displayed incredible toughness, however, as he attempted to fight off the choke, bur “Cowboy” knew all he had to do was be patient and take his time:

“Yeah, if I stopped and the judges didn’t give me the victory, I had to put on the pressure,” he said.

This win could quite possibly be the biggest of Oliveira’s career and the Brazilian has now won five of his last seven fights. However, it’s interesting to note that the circumstances surrounding the fight weren’t exactly ideal for Oliveira.

Not only did he accept the fight on short notice, but “Cowboy” was dealing with some personal issues as well:

“One of my aunts died as soon I got here,” he said. “My uncle’s in the hospital. I don’t even know how he is, but you know, I had to come and fight.”

Regardless, he got the job done and he now appears to be focused solely on the next task at hand: