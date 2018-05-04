Adult Film Star Shoots Down Colby Covington’s Disgusting Orgy Claim

Headed into his interim welterweight title fight with Rafael dos Anjos at June 9’s UFC 225, Colby Covington is trying to get any publicity he can.

And in a sense, it’s working.

After repeatedly posing with adult film stars on Instagram, Covington recently claimed that he had a salacious tryst with four such women in an interview with Submission Radio (via MMA Mania).

Warning: Graphic language ahead:

“I mean, I had a foursome the other night. And I never thought I’d ever be in a foursome. That was awesome. Yeah, and I’m not talking with any dudes, I’m talking with three different chicks. These aren’t just any pornstars, these are the cream of the crop. They think I’m not focused and they’re like, ‘oh, you need to focus on RDA and your title fight in Chicago’. “I’m like, what are you talking about? I’m having sex with three different pornstars, do you know what type of cardio that takes? Because you can’t just give them ten minutes, man, you gotta be putting it in and pounding that and laying the pipe for like a good hour. So, I mean, I’m constantly moving and flexing my testosterone on them for an hour straight. I mean, dude, this is the best cardio I could ever get for five rounds. I am cut from the same cloth as Michael Jordan and I’m gonna dunk my nuts on RDA’s face on June 9 live on pay-per-view.”

However, one of the pornstars allegedly involved in the orgy, 23-year-old Kelsi Monroe, recently got online to shoot down Covington’s claims as it pertained to her, insisting that she wasn’t one of the women involved:

“Oh hell no, Colby. Maybe you did have sex with three porn stars, but it was not me, so why is my fucking picture up there? Hell no!”

Covington continues to make headlines about for what appear to be all the wrong reasons, but to him, they’re probably all the right ones.

Any publicity is good publicity for “Chaos,” and he could turn that into a boost into stardom should he win a UFC belt against dos Anjos very soon.

He claims to be working on his cardio, but Monroe isn’t so sure.