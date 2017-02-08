Yoel Romero Starts GoFundMe For Michael Bisping’s “Medical Expenses & Retirement Party”

It looks like top-ranked middleweight Yoel Romero is getting impatient about his about his rumored upcoming title shot against injured champion Michael Bisping.

As “The Count” heals up from recent knee surgery that has his return tentatively slated for May, “Soldier of God” has already kicked the trash talk up to a ‘groundbreaking’ kind of level by setting up a GoFundMe page for Bisping’s “medical expenses and retirement party” after the fight earlier this morning.

Check out the pure savagery:

I'm raising money for Michael Bisping Medical Expenses. Click to Donate: https://t.co/CtOtbTiaUL via @gofundme — Yoel Romero (@YoelRomeroMMA) February 8, 2017

Romero has never been known for having a brutal kind of pre-fight banter such as this, but that doesn’t really matter at this point. With back-to-back wins over Jacare Souza and Chris Weidman, the Cuban Olympic wrestler is gunning for the championship fight he knows he deserves, and he won’t let anything stand in his way of a bout versus Bisping.

UFC President Dana White recently said he agrees, so it would seem all that preventing it from happening in Bisping’s gruesome surgery. Do you think he’ll need further treatment after fighting Romero as his vicious spoof charity fund suggests?