Yoel Romero & Jacare React To GSP vs. Bisping

Yoel Romero and Jacare Souza are not too pleased with the breaking news that was announced earlier today (Wed. March 1, 2017).

UFC President Dana White went on SportsCenter earlier today to make the announcement that former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre will make his Octagon return against Michael Bisping later this year for the middleweight title. St-Pierre gets the shot at the 185-pound title before the No. 1 and 3-ranked Romero and Souza.

Romero comes off of a third round knockout win over Chris Weidman at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden this past November via flying knee. The win extended the Cuban’s win streak to eight and made him the prime candidate to challenge the Englishman for the strap next.

‘The Soldier Of God’s’ management reacted to the news through MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani, who tweeted Romero’s response to the news of Bisping vs. GSP earlier today:

From Romero's mgmt: "We don't have any comment right now other than Yoel wishes GSP well in his return. He'll talk more about this soon." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2017

Another man with a claim to a shot at the 185-pound title is Jacare Souza who is currently on a two-fight win streak. The Brazilian’s latest victory saw him take home a dominant win over Tim Boetsch at UFC 208 this past month, when he locked in a Kimura for the first round submission.

Helwani also Tweeted a response from Jacare’s management which you can check out here:

From Jacare's management: "Michael 'The Count' Bisping is now Michael 'The King' Bisping, he just got promoted! Money fights win again." — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2017

What are your thoughts on ‘GSP’ getting an immediate title opportunity at middleweight?