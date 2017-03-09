Yoel Romero Has A Message For Michael Bisping & Georges St-Pierre

Yoel Romero is still confident he will one day be a UFC champion.

The Cuban power-house solidified himself as the No. 1-contender for the 185-pound strap when he knocked out former division king Chris Weidman in the third round of their UFC 205 match-up via flying knee in the third round. Before he could get his crack at the gold, however, former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre decided to come out of retirement and get in on the middleweight title sweepstakes as well.

St-Pierre got the nod to challenge Michael Bisping for his title instead, at a date yet to be announced, leaving Romero in the dust. Despite the setback Romero still expects to one day sit atop the 185-pound mountain, noting that he understands why people fear to fight him; but they can’t run for long (quotes via MMA Mania):

“My plan to win a world title is my motivation,” Romero said. “Time is what we make of it. It should be me now,” Romero said. “Of course I’m going to wait because I should be champion right now. Bisping was just at the right place at the right time. I understand why people fear me and they are right for doing so. My body of work can’t be overlooked.”

If Bisping drops his title to St-Pierre, ‘The Soldier Of God’ is more than confident that he has the ability to take the strap off of the Canadian as well. After he gets past ‘Rush’, Romero says he’ll gladly defend his title against ‘The Count’ first: