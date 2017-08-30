WWE Superstar: ‘No Brainer’ Conor McGregor Goes To Pro-Wrestling

UFC champion Conor McGregor has now tried his hand at both boxing and MMA, but Chris Jericho says he should definitely consider trying professional wrestling.

Even though he was TKO’d in the tenth round, McGregor acquitted himself nicely and had his moments during Saturday night’s contest.

Jericho broke his reasoning for Conor McGregor making the leap into WWE as Ronda Rousey has done before him, to Sports Illustrated (via Bloody Elbow).

“Conor comes out of it looking like 100 million bucks, and Floyd retires 50-0. So will Conor McGregor end up in WWE? I think it’s a no-brainer. It might not be this year or the year after that because there’s a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there, but a guy that yappy that knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo — same with Floyd. That’s why Floyd did WWE, because he got a lot of his stuff from WWE ideas – so I think Conor will end up there. It’s just a matter of when he wants to. I also think Ronda Rousey will end up there one way or another as well.”

Like Rousey, other MMA stars have participated in pro wrestling in the past. Ken Shamrock was in the WWF back in the day, and “Rampage” Jackson made a cameo in TNA Wrestling with Tito Ortiz.

McGregor infamously went to Twitter war with several WWE stars like Seamus after declaring MMA’s general superiority to pro wrestling.

Do you see McGregor getting involved with the WWE following his foray into professional boxing? Or will he return to the UFC and defend his lightweight belt?