Women’s Strawweight Fails Drug Test at UFC 211

An impressive win for women’s strawweight Cortney Casey will be stricken from the record books.

Casey tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone during an in-competition drug screen in conjunction with her dominant unanimous decision win over WSOF champ Jessica Aguilar at May 13’s UFC 211 from Dallas according to an open records request from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) obtained by MMA Fighting earlier today.

Her win over Aguilar has been changed to a no contest, and she has been suspended for three months, in addition to facing a fine up to $2,000. The records reveled Casey has tested positive for a 5.4:1 testosterone-to-epitestosterone, higher than the 4:1 allowed limit.

While she may be suspended, it’s important to note that Casey has not been flagged for using any specific substances. Her sample would reportedly have to be further tested using isotope-ratio mass spectrometry (IRMS) to clarify if the elevated levels had come from ingesting exogenous testosterone according to the MMA Fighting report.

She has also not been flagged by USADA, the UFC’s anti-doping partner. UFC vice president of health and performance Jeff Novitzky stated USADA has not brought any case up against Casey: