White: Rousey Was Mentally & Physically Ready For Nunes

Appearing on yesterday’s (Jan. 13, 2017) edition of The Herd, UFC President Dana White made headlines when he offered both Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor $25 million each to make their often talked about, but thought to be unrealistic boxing match a reality.

In addition to touching on the Mayweather-McGregor saga, White also spoke about former women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. After suffering a brutal knockout loss to Holly Holm in Nov. 2015, Rousey spent much of 2016 on the sidelines before returning at Dec. 30’s UFC 207 against champion Amanda Nunes, who only needed 48 seconds to stop the “Rowdy” one.

Despite the outcome, White said that Rousey was mentally and physically prepared for the fight:

“Listen, she trained hard for that fight,” White said. “She wanted that fight. She was mentally and physically ready for that fight. But she knows what happened, I don’t.”

The 29-year-old Rousey still appears to be in her athletic prime, but many have wondered if she’ll ever fight again given the fact that she’s suffered back-to-back disappointing losses. She certainly doesn’t need the money, but the competitor inside of her may lead her back to the cage.

White, however, isn’t sure at this point, as he admits that he hasn’t had much interaction with the “Rowdy” one since UFC 207:

“Ronda and I haven’t talked (about what’s next),” White said. “We texted yesterday. Yesterday was the first day that we started texting, and even if it was just a regular fighter … I don’t mess with the fighters for a while. I let them have some time off. Ronda and I will talk soon and we’ll see what she wants to do.”

Would you like to see Rousey fight again or should she look to hang up her gloves for good?