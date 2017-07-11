White: ‘Madman’ McGregor Says He’ll Finish Mayweather Within Four Rounds

Months ago, UFC President Dana White was constantly dismissing the idea of a potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Today (July 11, 2017), Mayweather and McGregor will meet face-to-face for the first time in Los Angeles on the first stop of a world tour to promote their Aug. 26 mega fight.

Recently speaking on the fight, White admitted that the business behind striking a deal with Team Mayweather went smoother than he had thought it would:

“Mayweather is very poised and controlled,” White told FOX Sports 1’s ‘Speak For Yourself’. “Mayweather’s a really smart guy. As I got into the deal – he’s surrounded by a lot of smart people too, which made it much easier to get the deal done than I thought it would. I deal with a lot of people that think they’re smart and they’re not and it makes it a lot harder. “I always respected Floyd. Floyd and I have had our moments in the public here and there but I’ve always respected Floyd and Al Haymon is a very smart guy. Very smart guy. It was actually a pleasure doing business with him.”

Due to the fact that Mayweather is a 49-0 former five division world champion, many are giving McGregor, a man who has never competed in a professional boxing match, a slim chance of beating him.

White, however, isn’t doubting the “Notorious” one:

“But Conor is a madman. Conor is a madman. He’s gonna let Floyd know what he’s gonna do and how he’s gonna do it and everybody’s been saying to me this whole time, “‘Do you think that Conor can really beat Floyd Mayweather?’ Pacquiao just got beat by a school teacher, okay. “I stopped doubting Conor McGregor a long time ago.”

In fact, White even revealed that McGregor is planning to finish Mayweather within four rounds:

“Last night I landed at LAX and Conor landed at the same time from Ireland. We both landed at the same time and I was waiting for him to get out of the plane. He gets off a flight from Ireland, looks like he was just fitted at Armani, walks off the plan and says, ‘I will knock this man out within four rounds.”’

What do you make of the UFC boss’s most recent comments?