White: Conor McGregor Will Train For Floyd Mayweather In Ireland

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match, but he will indeed take on undefeated former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather in a 12-round boxing match on August 26, 2017 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the Octagon, McGregor is known for his striking and his knockout power, but boxing is obviously a completely different sport from mixed martial arts, so it’s interesting to consider whether or not McGregor will make any changes within his camp for the bout with Mayweather.

The Irishman prides himself on his background and his team at SBG Ireland, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see him surround himself with the same people as he has up until this point. And that may very well be the case, as UFC President Dana White recently confirmed that McGregor will remain in Ireland to prepare for “Money”:

“Conor McGregor is working with a bunch of guys over there in Ireland,” White told reporters. “You know how he is about Ireland. Everybody thinks you gotta go here or there, because the best this and that. He’s like ‘We the Irish over here have our stuff together too,’ so he’s very serious about being Irish and keeping it all Irish.”

Many have given the “Notorious” one a slim chance to topple the uber technical Mayweather, who holds a professional record of 49-0, but unsurprisingly, McGregor feels as if he will have his hand raised on fight night:

“Conor told me the McGregor clan has been taking over villages for 300 years,” White continued. “And Floyd’s village is next.”

What do you make of McGregor’s decision to train for his mega fight with Mayweather in Ireland?