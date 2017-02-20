Watch: UFC Halifax Post-Fight Press Conference

The UFC’s Halifax card last night (Sun. February 19, 2017) presented some amazing fights and finishes for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy this long weekend.

In our co-main event former UFC welterweight champ Johny Hendricks made a successful middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, as he took home a unanimous decision win over his Cuban counterpart. The win shed a bright light on the infancy of ‘Bigg Rig’s’ career at 185 pounds.

And in our main event a heavyweight star was born as Derrick Lewis dominated Travis Browne with a hellacious second round finish. Lewis is now the owner of the longest active win streak in the UFC’s deadliest division.

You can check out the full UFC Halifax post-fight press conference here: