Watch: UFC Halifax Post-Fight Press Conference

By Jon Fuentes -
The UFC’s Halifax card last night (Sun. February 19, 2017) presented some amazing fights and finishes for mixed martial arts (MMA) fans to enjoy this long weekend.

In our co-main event former UFC welterweight champ Johny Hendricks made a successful middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, as he took home a unanimous decision win over his Cuban counterpart. The win shed a bright light on the infancy of ‘Bigg Rig’s’ career at 185 pounds.

And in our main event a heavyweight star was born as Derrick Lewis dominated Travis Browne with a hellacious second round finish. Lewis is now the owner of the longest active win streak in the UFC’s deadliest division.

You can check out the full UFC Halifax post-fight press conference here:

