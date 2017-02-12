Watch: UFC 208 Post-Fight Press Conference

UFC 208 went down live last night (Sat. February 11, 2017) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York live on pay-per-view (PPV), and history was made as we crowned the first ever female UFC featherweight champion.

In our co-main event former UFC middleweight champ Anderson Silva made his Octagon return against knockout artist Derek Brunson in a pivotal match-up at 185 pounds.

And as previously mentioned, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on No. 10-ranked Germaine de Randamie for the inaugural women’s 145-pound title.

You can check out the post-fight press conference here: