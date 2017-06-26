Watch: Tony Ferguson & Kevin Lee’s War Of Words On Live TV

As if Kevin Lee’s controversial win over Michael Chiesa last night (Sun. June 25, 2017) wasn’t controversial enough, things got pretty interesting on the FS1 post-fight show between Lee and No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson.

“El Cucuy” made his analyst debut working the UFC Oklahoma City event for FS1 yesterday and got the opportunity to ask the victorious Lee a question after the event.

Ferguson asked Lee if he was affected by what looked like a DDT (a professional wrestling move made famous by WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page) that “Maverick” hit “The Motown Phenom” with. Lee took offense to the question because he felt that he had taken Chiesa down instead of getting hit with a ‘DDT’ (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I’m not sure what you’re talking about,” Lee said. “I don’t even know what a DDT is. I think that’s a WWE move. I’m pretty sure I’m the one that lifted him in the air, so I don’t see how he’s slamming me when I’m putting him on my shoulder. Can we put a real journalist on?”

Ferguson responded by telling Lee he needs to ‘get in line’ and beat more top contenders before attempting to pick a fight with a fighter as highly ranked as himself:

“You’re just like Al Iaquinta,” Ferguson said. “I can’t understand anything you say. Everything you’re saying is all just a bunch of hoopla. You need to get in line. You need to take a ticket and you need to bleed a little bit. You need to go through guys like Edson Barboza, Rafael dos Anjos. You’re just barely breaking into this whole thing.”

Lee continued to insult Ferguson’s as an analyst at advised him to do a better job in the future: