Diaz Brothers Open Up About Upbringing, Lifestyle Choices

Nick and Nate Diaz continue to take advantage of their newfound superstardom, after younger Diaz brother Nate became embroiled in a heated rivalry with UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor.

The Stockton Boys appeared on Anthony Bourdain’s show “Parts Unknown,” and were accompanied by fellow Scrap Pack member Gilbert Melendez. They discuss their favorite food joints in Los Angeles, their diet from their youth, and more.

Nick explains why his choice of a vegan diet makes weight cutting a little easier, while Nate tells the story of his first ever fight, which includes catching a foul ball at a baseball game as a kid in order to obtain some free snacks.

Bourdain took to Twitter to hype his episode with the Diaz boys, utilizing one of Nate’s most iconic quotes:

You can check out the clip from Nick and Nate’s appearance on the show here:

As for the brothers’ future Octagon plans, neither of them have anything quite set in stone just yet. Nick has served his suspension time in full after testing positive for marijuana metabolites following his bout against Anderson Silva at UFC 183 back in January of 2015.

Nate comes off of his rematch with Conor McGregor at UFC 202 back in August, which he lost via majority decision. The series between he and the Irishman is currently deadlocked at one a piece and the pair are expected to conclude their rivalry with a trilogy bout down the road.

