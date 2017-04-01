UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic may be preparing for his title fight rematch against former champ Junior dos Santos in the main event of UFC 211 this May, but he still appears to have time to film some action-packed scenes with Hollywood superstar Bruce Willis.

Miocic has a part in Willis’ upcoming flick “Acts of Violence”, a scene of which was posted online on Saturday showing the UFC slugger body-slamming Willis’ stunt double. Miocic had posted a behind-the-scenes video of the sequence as well as a photo of him and Bruce Willis to Miocic and his wife’s Instagram pages.

The film, which will be Miocic’s big screen debut, involves vigilante brothers who infiltrate a human trafficking ring, and is set to release later this year.

The Cleveland native is currently riding an impressive four-fight win streak, with all those victories coming by way of stoppage. “Acts of Violence” began filming this past week in downtown Cleveland, right near Miocic’s backyard.

Could we see more of the heavyweight champion on the silver screen? Check out the video below and see Miocic’s acting chops for yourself!