Watch: Ronda Rousey Fights In Promo For NBC Show

Ronda Rousey’s fighting future is uncertain at this point to say the least.

After suffering a devastating defeat to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Nov. 2015, the former longtime bantamweight champion spent a year away from the Octagon before returning at UFC 208 this past December only to be stopped in 48 seconds by champion Amanda Nunes.

Her fighting future may be unclear, but her acting career has seemed to roll on, as the “Rowdy” one will appear on an episode of the NBC show “Blindspot” on May 3. In fact, she can even be seen acting out some fighting scenes in a promo she released on her official Twitter account earlier today:

Quick promo for my @nbcblindspot guest appearance airing this Wednesday, May 3rd at 8pm/7c on @NBC pic.twitter.com/PkSiDoceHN — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) April 27, 2017

Would you like to see Rousey return to the Octagon or should she stick to acting and other opportunities outside of fighting?