Watch: Ronda Rousey Avoids Fans, Media In Vegas

It’s been no secret that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has been avoiding fans and media obligations ahead of her Octagon return this weekend (Friday December 30, 2016), when she takes on Amanda Nunes for the 135-pound title.

Rumors have begun to emerge that Rousey won’t even participate in the ceremonial weigh-ins prior to the bout, and will ban cameras from her official weigh-in on Thursday morning. Despite her attempts to avoid the limelight, however, a video has surfaced of the former champion signing posters alone in Vegas. Check it out:

Rousey suffered her first professional mixed martial arts (MMA) loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia, a year ago, and since then the former 135-pound champion’s fighting career has been called into great question.

Now Rousey will return for what she has called one of her last fights when she takes on a knockout artist unlike any other we’ve ever seen in the bantamweight division in Amanda Nunes.

Nunes and Rousey will lock horns in the main event of UFC 207 live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena on Friday night (December 30, 2016).