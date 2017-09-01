Watch: Michael Johnson Announces Weight Class Change

Michael Johnson says he’s heading to featherweight.
“The Menace” took part in the UFC Rotterdam fan Q&A and revealed that he will be making the jump down to 145 pounds after having competed against most of the top 10 at 155 pounds. Johnson was once on a four fight win streak over some of the most elite in the UFC’s most talent-stacked division; having defeated names such as Joe Lauzon, Gleison Tibau, Melvin Guillard, and Edson Barboza. He then suffered back-to-back losses to Beneil Dariush and Nate Diaz.
He was then able to pick up a vicious knockout win over Dustin Poirier before suffering a third round submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov and a second round knockout loss to UFC newcomer and ex-World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ Justin Gaethje – a frontrunner for Fight Of The Year.
Now, Johnson is eyeing a career at 145 pounds and would like to be welcomed into the new division by the greatest to have ever competed in the division – Jose Aldo (quotes via MMA Mania):
“I was thinking about making a comeback at 145 because I’ve fought everybody at the top 10 at 155 division,” Johnson said at the UFC Rotterdam fan Q&A. “So, I think it’s time for me to see some new faces in the cage. Jose Aldo, he’s a great champion, so I’d love to go down to 145 and fight him. Hopefully in December, I can go down to Brazil and fight him.”