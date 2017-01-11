Watch: Frankie Edgar’s Hilarious Post-Surgery Video

Frankie Edgar wanted to get back into the Octagon as soon as possible, but unfortunately for the former 155-pound UFC champ he had to undergo groin surgery to repair a nagging injury.

Edgar’s last Octagon appearance saw him take home a unanimous decision win over No. 5-ranked featherweight Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 from Madison Square Garden, earning himself another notch in the win column after his lopsided defeat by current undisputed featherweight champion Jose Aldo in July.

Prior to his loss to Aldo at UFC 200; ‘The Answer’ racked up an impressive five-fight win streak over names such as BJ Penn, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, and Chad Mendes. The string of wins over the cream of the crop in which the 145-pound division has to offer, solidified Edgar as one of the premiere challengers the featherweight division can offer.

Now after fixing an injury that has been bothering him since his fight with Stephens, it could only be a matter of time before we witness Edgar return to the Octagon and propel himself into title contention once again.

Although his attempts to get on the UFC’s upcoming card from Brooklyn, New York proved to be unsuccessful, the former lightweight champ is confident he’ll be back in action in no time at all. Edgar took to Instagram to share a hilarious post-surgery video, which you can check out here below:

Groin surgery was a success. Was trying to get on the Brooklyn card but couldn't get the deal done. So took care of a nagging injury. Shouldn't be out to long! #AnesthesiaGotMeLikeWhoa A video posted by Frankie Edgar (@frankieedgar) on Jan 10, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

“Groin surgery was a success. Was trying to get on the Brooklyn card but couldn’t get the deal done. So took care of a nagging injury. Shouldn’t be out to long! #AnesthesiaGotMeLikeWhoa“

Who would you like to see ‘The Answer’ throw-down with next?