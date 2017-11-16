Watch: Fabricio Werdum Hits Colby Covington With Boomerang During Altercation

Two UFC stars got into a heated altercation on Wednesday while in Sydney, Australia, which is the site of UFC Fight Night 121 this Saturday night.

Those stars are UFC prospect Colby Covington and former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, who got into a verbal confrontation. Covington decided to film some of the incident and posted it on Instagram Live. According to the UFC prospect, Werdum punched him in the face. Covington also called Werdum an anti-gay slur.

Keep in mind that Werdum is slated to headline this weekend’s UFC event against fellow heavyweight Marcin Tybura. Covington is no stranger to creating controversy in Brazil as it all began leading up to his fight with Demian Maia in Sao Paulo.

“F*ck Brazil,” Covington said. “F*ck Fabricio Werdum, little bitch ass. F*ck Brazil. A bunch of filthy animals. And they wonder why they get talked to like that, because they’re a bunch of animals.”

Fellow UFC fighter Dan Hooker decided to film part of the altercation that includes Werdum throwing a boomerang at Covington.

@FabricioWerdum attacks @ColbyCovMMA with a boomerang outside the hotel for UFC Sydney! 😵 pic.twitter.com/MCadJmCaXu — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) November 16, 2017

Werdum spoke to Diego Ribas of Brazil’s UOL and explained his side of the story.

“This guy is really cocky,” Werdum said (translated by MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz). “I went down with my master (Rafael Cordeiro) to get a haircut and shave my beard. We were at the lobby, and I’ve never seen this guy before. When I walked past him, he looked at me and said ‘filthy Brazilians’. I looked at him and said ‘hey.’ I hit his phone and asked ‘what did you say?’ He kicked my leg, but I managed to defend it, so the guys got in the middle and nothing else happened. But he kicked me, he’s insolent. He could have hurt me. “If I really had (punched) him in the face he would be in the hospital. For sure. There was no punch. He’s delusional. I don’t know why he insists in talking about Brazilians. I don’t get it. He wants media, wants to copy Conor McGregor. He looks ridiculous the way he does it. I couldn’t believe when he said that. I hit his phone, and he took a step back and kicked me. We started to argue, and he continue to scream that Brazilians were animals.”

Covington told MMA Fighting that the video backs up his side of the incident. He also made it clear that he’ll be “pressing charges” against Werdum.

“He f*cked up,” Covington wrote in a brief statement. “There’s video, and I speak the truth. He will be exposed soon, probably end up in Australia prison.”

The UFC released the following statement on the situation: