Watch: Bellator’s Michael Page Trashes Ronda Rousey With Dance Video

It’s no secret that former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has become the butt of many jokes after her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes earlier this weekend (Friday December 30, 2016), suffering her second consecutive knockout loss in only a matter of 48 seconds.

The latest joke to emerge as a result of Rousey’s loss comes from across enemy lines, as Bellator MMA welterweight Michael ‘Venom’ Page took to his Instagram account to post a video in which he mocks the former women’s bantamweight champ with a new dance he calls ‘The Ronda Rousey’.

Throughout the video Page is mimicking what seems to be Rousey being rocked while failing to keep his hands up to properly defend himself. Check it out:

Happy New Year Everyone!!! This is the first Dance of 2017 I want to see who can do the best Rousey skank, post your Videos and hashtag #dotherousey…………..…………………. #Newdance #2017 #happynewyear #turntup #TheBestHandsDown #handsdown A video posted by Michael Page (@michaelvenompage) on Dec 31, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

What are your thoughts fellow fight fans? Too soon?