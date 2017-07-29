Watch: ALL ACCESS: Mayweather vs. McGregor – Episode 1

Perhaps it still feels a bit unreal, but in the end, it has become a reality, and on Aug. 26, former five division world champion Floyd Mayweather will return to the squared circle to take on UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor in a 12-round boxing match.

The fight will be contested at 154 pounds and be presented live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now just weeks away from the historic bout, the promotion for the fight has begun to pick up, and Showtime released the first episode of its ‘All Access’ series last night (July 2809, 2017) to continue the build-up for the fight.

The opening episode took viewers behind the scenes of the four city world tour that Mayweather and McGregor took part in just a few weeks ago. The stars made stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York and London, and it was a spectacle to say the least.

Take a deeper look into how the tour unfolded, as well as how the two fighters begun preparing for the fight with the the first episode of ‘All Access’ below courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports:

