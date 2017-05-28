Volkan Oezdemir Stuns Misha Cirkunov With 28-Second TKO

Misha Cirkunov had his lights put out by Volkan Oezdemir in a stunner.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night 109 featured a tilt between two light heavyweight prospects. Cirkunov and Oezdemir were the two sharing the Octagon inside the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

Cirkunov wasted little time engaging. He swarmed Oezdemir, but got drilled with a shot and crumbled to the canvas. Oezdemir finished him off, leaving fans stunned.

Final Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO (Punches) – R1, 0:28