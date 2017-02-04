Volkan Oezdemir Hands Ovince Saint Preux Third Straight Loss In Houston

Light heavyweight action was showcased on the main card of tonight’s (Feb. 4) UFC Fight Night 104 event. Ovince Saint Preux (19-10) and Volkan Oezdemir (13-1) did battle inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Saint Preux found his back against the fence early. Oezdemir landed an inside elbow in the clinch. They separated and “OSP” moved forward. Quickly Oezdemir took the pressure back on and landed a hard leg kick. A straight right hand landed for Saint Preux.

At the end of the round, Oezdemir moved forwarded with shots. He was clearly the aggressor in the opening round.

The second round began and “OSP” had his opponent backing up a bit with a blocked high kick. He went for a takedown and got it briefly. A jab found the mark for Saint Preux. A left hand found the mark for “OSP.”

Saint Preux moved a bit gingerly due to the heavy leg kicks he took. Oezdemir appeared to slowdown as well. He started to come forward a bit more with a minute left in the round. The round ended with “Cousin” being a bit more active.

“OSP” pressured his opponent at the start of the final frame. He laded a knee to the body. He went for a takedown, but it was stuff. Saint Preux got hit with a straight right. Both guys looked spent and the fans in Houston did not appreciate their efforts. Saint Preux landed a body shot. He hit his opponent with a lunging right hand.

Oezdemir was hit was an uppercut. He got hit clean with a hook. The fight ended with “OSP” backing up his opponent with strikes.

Two of the three judges gave the fight to Oezdemir.

Final Result: Volkan Oezdemir def. Ovince Saint Preux via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)