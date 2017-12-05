Volkan Oezdemir Explains Why Felony Charge Won’t Affect Him In Title Fight

UFC title contender Volkan Oezdemir is not letting anything get in his way of being a world champion, and that includes his recent arrest on a felony charge.

The UFC has already announced that Oezdemir will face champion Daniel Cormier for the light heavyweight title at UFC 220 on January 20th in Boston, Massachusetts.

There were many fight fans that thought this bout would not be made official due to the fact that Oezdemir was charged last month with aggravated battery with serious bodily injury, which is a second-degree felony charge. You could mark the argument that it would put the title bout in jeopardy.

Oezdemir is vowing to keep his thoughts on the fight and the huge opportunity rather than his pending court dates.

“I have a really good team around me,” Oezdemir told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “Believe me, everything is going to be all right. … I don’t really know about all the details, how it’s gonna happen. But definitely I’m gonna fight, and I’m gonna be champion.” “That’s it,” Oezdemir said. “I have one goal in mind. Whatever can happen around me, it doesn’t really bother me. Now it’s all about my title fight, my weight in January. And that’s it. I’m really focused on that, and I keep it out of the way.”

It’s well known by now that Oezdemir was arrested and charged with felony battery in Florida as a result of a bar fight in August where Oezdemir allegedly hit an individual. Oezdemir was released on $10,000 bond.

Oezdemir noted in the interview that he could not go into detail about what happened outside Capone’s bar.

He mentioned that he would like to talk about his side of what happened when the legal process is over and believes there is a reason why he was arrested on the charge last month when the alleged battery happened