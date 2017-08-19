Volkan Oezdemir Calls Out Daniel Cormier For Next Octagon Appearance

Up-and-coming UFC light heavyweight Volkan Oezdemir is ready to challenge for the 205-pound title.

The Swiss knockout artist is coming off back-to-back knockout wins over the likes of Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa. Prior to his win over Cirkunov, he also picked up a split decision win over Ovince Saint Preux. “No Time” has emerged as a premiere prospect to challenge Jon Jones for the 205-pound throne, as “Bones” comes fresh off a third round knockout win over Daniel Cormier to recapture the title he never lost.

Oezdemir recently did an interview with MMA Digest to discuss his rise in the light heavyweight division, and stated that he’d love to meet “DC” inside the Octagon down the road, but understands the former Olympian needs some time off following his knockout defeat to Jones. Oezdemir also claimed that his management team has been attempting to land a fight against fellow countryman Alexander Gustafsson in Poland, however, “The Mauler” is focused on getting his hands on Jones (quotes via MMA Mania):