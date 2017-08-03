Volkan Oezdemir Calls Out Alexander Gustafsson

It appears that Volkan Oezdemir already has his next fight lined up. Even though he will most likely not be the next challenger for Jon Jones’ UFC light heavyweight title, he still wants a big fight.

Oezdemir proved that he is not just hype but the real deal when he scored a 42-second knockout victory over Jimi Manuwa at UFC 214 this past Saturday.

He took to his Instagram account to call out former two-time title challenger Alexander Gustafsson for a fight to “increase the value of the next title shot.”

Oezdemir doesn’t just see this fight as a contender bout to get the next title shot but thinks it’s a showdown that would determine “the real king of Europe.” He wrote the following:

“Let’s increase the value of the next title shot! @alexthemauler and I need to figure out who is the real king of Europe! Alex, I know how great you are, and I respect you a lot, but I’m going to knock you out! Not because I want to just because I have to! #jonesvsthekingofeurope #notime #newblood #iamdifferent”

Oezdemir exploded onto the scene as a new face in the weight class over the past six months. He won his short-notice debut against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 104 in February and then a 28-second starching of Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 109 in May.

On the flip side, Gustafsson is coming off of wins over Glover Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz. These two victories helped him make a comeback from a title fight loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 192 in October 2015.