Volkan Oezdemir Arrested In Florida

UFC light heavyweight contender Volkan Oezdemir is in some hot water, and it may have an impact on him getting a title shot against current champion Daniel Cormier.

The UFC prospect was arrested Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability. By looking at the arrest record, he is currently being held in the Broward County jail pending a bond hearing.

According to Florida’s statute for the charge that got the title contender arrested, it states that a person commits aggravated battery if he “intentionally or knowingly causes great bodily harm, permanent disability, or permanent disfigurement.”



As of this writing, there are no other details of the case available, and there wasn’t a full arrest report searchable in the Broward County Sheriff’s department’s database. Thus, we will have to wait to find out more details.



Oezdemir has been training in South Florida with Combat Club, and he made his UFC debut earlier this year when he decided to take a fight against Ovince Saint Preux at UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston on short-notice. As seen in the fight, upset the favored “OSP with a split decision.



Following that fight, he picked up a 28-second knockout win over Misha Cirkunov at UFC Fight Night 109 in Sweden then beat Jimi Manuwa with a bonus-winning knockout in just 42 seconds at UFC 214 in July.



Not only fans picked up on this fighter but also Cormier who has gone on record by stating that he and Oezdemir were close to finalizing a title fight. The belief is that the title bout likely would happen at the beginning of 2018.



