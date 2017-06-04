Vitor Belfort vs. Nate Marquardt Full Fight Video Highlights

On the main card of last night’s (Sat. June 3, 2017) UFC 212 pay-per-view (PPV) from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort and Nate Marquardt collided inside the Octagon.

Belfort came into the fight on a three fight losing streak, suffering knockout losses to the likes of Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, Gegard Mousasi, and Kelvin Gastelum. His most recent loss to Gastelum, however, was overturned to a No Contest after Gastelum was flagged by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Marquardt came in off a loss to Sam Alvey in which he dropped a unanimous decision in January. Prior to his loss to Alvey, he had been in four fights that ended via knockout – winning two of them.

In Belfort and Marquardt’s meeting, they failed to put on a fight that got fans on the edge of their seats and in the end it was “The Phenom’s’ hand who was raised in front of his native Brazilian crowd for the unanimous decision win.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: