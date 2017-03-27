Vitor Belfort Reacts To Criticism For CM Punk Call-Out

Vitor Belfort has been very clear that his next fight inside the Octagon will be his last.

Earlier this month the former UFC light heavyweight champion said he’d like to return to 205 pounds for his retirement bout against an ‘interesting’ fighter, but ‘not a top fighter.’ The Brazilian is currently on a three-fight losing skid to names such as Jacare Souza, Gegard Mousasi, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Belfort raised a lot of eyebrows when he mentioned former WWE Superstar CM Punk as a candidate to step into the Octagon with him for his retirement bout. ‘The Phenom’ took to Instagram to respond to the recent criticism of asking for an ‘easier’ last bout: