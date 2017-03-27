Vitor Belfort Reacts To Criticism For CM Punk Call-Out

Vitor Belfort has been very clear that his next fight inside the Octagon will be his last.
Earlier this month the former UFC light heavyweight champion said he’d like to return to 205 pounds for his retirement bout against an ‘interesting’ fighter, but ‘not a top fighter.’ The Brazilian is currently on a three-fight losing skid to names such as Jacare Souza, Gegard Mousasi, and Kelvin Gastelum.
Belfort raised a lot of eyebrows when he mentioned former WWE Superstar CM Punk as a candidate to step into the Octagon with him for his retirement bout. ‘The Phenom’ took to Instagram to respond to the recent criticism of asking for an ‘easier’ last bout:
I saw the press has released that I asked for an easier fight.
That said, let me remind you all my last 10 fights:
Anthony Johnson, Jon Jones, Bisping, Rockhold, Henderson, Weidman, Henderson, Jacaré, Mousasi and Gastelum
Only big names, champions and rising stars. The only easy fight I had was with the actual FAKE Champion Michael Bisping.
Now if you ask me if I would like an easy last fight.
If I would like to have an opponent that at least in theory I would knock him down easily…
I will confess that would be great!
But that would NOT BE ME…
Would not live up to my history and the legacy I want to leave for the next generations.
When I started in this sport, I was just a young kid, smaller than all my opponents. Nobody took me serious…
But I came out knocking people out! Against all the odds became a champion.
I know I am not that kid anymore. But I will not hide behind the age, the time that I’ve been fighting, the pains, my hormonal deficiency (believe or not, I have it), or anything else…
In life you fight! You have to!
And usually the odds are always stacked against you.
That is the message I want to leave to my fans, friends, family, to young athletes and specially to my kids…
NEVER GIVE UP!
If you do have a tiny chance and is your dream you are fighting for:
GO FOR IT!!!
Does not matter the outcome!
The real loser is the one that gave up and never took the chance to try!
Davi, Vitoria and Kyara…
You are the most precious things in the whole world to me.
Your mother and I are raising you as fighters. Not as a sports athletes, but as real life fighters…
Chase your dreams, never give up, trust in a few good friends life will give you and above all, if everything for some reason falls apart, trust in God! He will never let you down…
Now, whoever they want to give as my last fight… I will take it!
Give me younger kids or big names, champions… whatever!
Let them come…
I may be older, but I still have some tricks in my sleeve.
I will be in front of my friends and family.
And invite everyone to walk the last mile with me.
Guys, I want and need your support!
Let’s make this last walk to the Octagon a real celebration.
Love you all!!
