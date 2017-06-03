Vitor Belfort Decisions Nate Marquardt In Rio

Vitor Belfort (26-13, 1 NC) earned a unanimous decision victory against Nate Marquardt (35-18-2) in his home country.

A leg kick from Marquardt got things started in the fight. They tied up and Marquardt scored a takedown. Both men were stood back up. Belfort went high with a kick that got the crowd in Brazil excited. Not a whole lot of action transpired for the next minute. An inside leg kick was there for “The Great.”

Round two began and Belfort looked to be waiting too much as he did in the opening frame. “The Phenom” finally swarmed with strikes and a knee. A leg kick found the target for Marquardt. Belfort was once again taking his foot off the pedal. Blood formed under the eye of Belfort. “The Great” blocked a high kick. The round ended shortly after.

The final frame began and there wasn’t a lot of action to start. Belfort blocked a couple of kicks. Marquardt was more active, but that isn’t saying much. Belfort had a short burst of energy. He landed a head kick. He stuffed a takedown. He began landing more, looking to steal the round and potentially finish the fight. The final horn sounded.

All three judges scored the fight for Belfort.

Final Result: Vitor Belfort def. Nate Marquardt via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)