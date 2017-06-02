Vitor Belfort Interested In Fighting Chuck Liddell In Legends League Bout

Vitor Belfort came out and was talking about retirement. However, he has retracted from his statement and is looking to continue to his fighting career. Now that Belfort is down to fight, he has brought up his idea again of a “Legends League” where he and other aging stars can keep fighting each other into their twilight years. This idea has been used in Bellator MMA on multiple occasions as we have seen such matchups as Ken Shamrock-Royce Gracie and Tito Ortiz-Chael Sonnen.

Belfort said during the UFC 212 media scrum this week that his idea of fighting Chuck Liddell may just have some merit, at least on paper. As seen on social media as of late, Liddell is not ruling out the idea of a possible MMA return. For Belfort, it is a chance to right what he sees as a wrong. If you recall, he lost to Liddell back at UFC 37.5 by decision.

“Liddell is very interesting, not just for me but for the fans,” Belfort told MMA Fighting. “I think about the legend league, I think the UFC should do it, and I think that would be a good start. Chuck is a legend, we fought in the past. I think I won that fight, but they gave it to him. Back in the days, he was managed by the owners of the UFC and Dana. Today is totally different.” I see it as one of the options, the many options the UFC has to pursue it. We have so many legends in the UFC, and so many things could happen in the future.”

The idea of Liddell coming out of retirement age 47 could be an issue, but the former UFC light heavyweight champion could be pulled out of retirement if the money and opponent are right. Belfort is set to fight long-time veteran Nate Marquardt on the main card of this weekend’s UFC 212 pay-per-view event.